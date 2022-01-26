iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,285 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $78,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,917,000 after buying an additional 192,082 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

