iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,388 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,925. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.