iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $127.40

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.40 and last traded at $127.41, with a volume of 775294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,794,000 after acquiring an additional 131,062 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,158,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after acquiring an additional 833,879 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

