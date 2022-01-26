iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.33

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.33 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 1987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

