iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.33

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.33 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 1987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
