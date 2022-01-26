iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 29,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 24,222 shares.The stock last traded at $64.76 and had previously closed at $65.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $24,580,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $904,000.

