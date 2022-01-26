iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,824,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 986,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,606.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 872,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,279,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 968,249 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,188. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

