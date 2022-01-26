iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,463 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

