iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.34

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.34 and traded as low as $33.45. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 151,209 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 117,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

