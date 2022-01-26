iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51.

