iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.23

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.23 and last traded at $63.38, with a volume of 872385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

