iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $240.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.08 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

