iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $125,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.