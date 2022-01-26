iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $268.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

