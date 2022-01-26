iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $116,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 90,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,495. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.