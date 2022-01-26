iShares Russell 3000 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,886 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,555% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $252.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.52 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

