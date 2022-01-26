iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 34,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 320,981 shares.The stock last traded at $154.71 and had previously closed at $150.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,750 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,592,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 70,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,901,000 after buying an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

