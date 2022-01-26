iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,933,729 shares.The stock last traded at $110.36 and had previously closed at $110.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

