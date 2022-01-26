iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,939 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $129,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $110.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

