iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is WealthShield Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,573,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,659,000 after acquiring an additional 156,742 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.87. The stock had a trading volume of 281,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,837. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

