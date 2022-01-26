iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,745.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,037,000 after buying an additional 273,311 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $439.87. 281,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,007,837. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.