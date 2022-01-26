iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

