iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $87.09 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

