iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $80,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,990,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 763,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 575.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 199,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

