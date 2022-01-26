iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 2.7%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.45 and last traded at C$17.53. Approximately 787,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 454,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.88.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.