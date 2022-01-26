iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Boosted by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,487. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

