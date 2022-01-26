iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 501.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

