iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 50,625 shares.The stock last traded at $200.24 and had previously closed at $199.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day moving average is $188.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

