iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $200.19. 3,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,625. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.04 and a fifty-two week high of $204.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.85 and its 200-day moving average is $188.49.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

