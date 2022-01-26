Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Izotropic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.