Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,775 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,628 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

