Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.
J traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $125.68. 528,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,588. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.
In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
