Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

J traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $125.68. 528,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,588. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

