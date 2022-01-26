Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $136.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

