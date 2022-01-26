Jade Currency Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Jade Currency has a market cap of $1.43 million and $132,343.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.10 or 0.06638006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.48 or 0.99984049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

