James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Buys £7,190 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Martin Court acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of £7,190 ($9,700.49).

Shares of CRPR traded down GBX 19 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,381 ($18.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,393.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.95 million and a P/E ratio of 42.81. James Cropper PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($22.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRPR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lifted their price objective on James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.89) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

