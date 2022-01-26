James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

JRVR stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50. James River Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in James River Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in James River Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

