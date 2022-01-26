Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Janel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

