Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JBI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 93.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 738,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 356,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 140.7% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 610,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 122,097 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

