Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 15.4% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. 2,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $681,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

