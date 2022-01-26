Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Trading Down 1%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27. 1,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

