Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.51). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.31), with a volume of 134,672 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of £107.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

