JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,862 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of JD.com worth $181,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JD shares. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

JD.com stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

