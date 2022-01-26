JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JDHIF stock remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Wednesday. 23,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067. JD Health International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

