JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JDHIF stock remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Wednesday. 23,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067. JD Health International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.
About JD Health International
