Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €201.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €201.00 ($228.41) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €179.09 ($203.51).

ETR:SAE traded down €0.90 ($1.02) on Wednesday, reaching €93.00 ($105.68). The stock had a trading volume of 103,886 shares. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of €126.59 and a 200 day moving average of €134.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.76. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

