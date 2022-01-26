Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 150 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 124.22 ($1.68). 81,396,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,370,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.91. The firm has a market cap of £33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -248.44. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93).

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

