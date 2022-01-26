Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BBIO opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 489,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

