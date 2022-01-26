Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

NYSE FND opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.