Jefferies Financial Group Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 890

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.00.

SGPYY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

