Jeffrey T. Armstrong Acquires 2,500 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PLL traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 461,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,655. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $856,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

