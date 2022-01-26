Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.73. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 1,134 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

