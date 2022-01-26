Jigstack (STAK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,939.00

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $40,939.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jigstack has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,758,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

